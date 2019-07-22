

Chris Brinkworth , CTV News Edmonton





Of the thousands of people who attend K-Days each year, more and more of them are doing so to taste all of the culinary delights the midway has to offer.

All of the old favourites return, from cotton candy to corn dogs. But each year K-Days adds some new items that range from comfort food to downright strange. Here are some options that should be on your radar.

Dragon’s Breath

Ice cream topped with cereal balls dipped in liquid nitrogen that will make for some smoky breath.

Cotton Candy Taco

For the people with a major sweet tooth, maple cotton candy wrapped in a waffle cone drizzled with marshmallow and Oreo cookie crumble.

Pizza Perogies

Comfort food at its finest. Traditional cheddar and potato perogies, deep-fried and topped with all the goodness of a pizza.

Deep-fried Chicken Skins

If you want more of a salty snack, the battered deep-fried chicken skins will be a favourite.

Snickle Dog

If it’s new you’re looking for, this one has it all. A corndog, dill pickle, and snickers bar wrapped up and deep fried.

Deep Fried Bacon and Peanut Butter Cup

Bacon wrapped around a peanut butter cup and deep fried. Sweet and salty cravings will be satisfied after you enjoy one of these.