Cougar spotted in Lloydminster

    A cougar was spotted in Lloydminster on Oct. 8, 2024, near 33 Street and 45 Avenue, prompting a public warning from police.
    A cougar was spotted early Wednesday morning within the city of Lloydminster, police are warning the public.

    Mounties said in a news release that the animal was last seen around midnight near 33 Street and 45 Avenue.

    They've notified Saskatchewan's Conservation Officer Service, which says the public should not approach or feed the cougar, keep pets indoor or under supervision when outside, put inside all food and garbage or other attractants, and close and lock all fences and doors.

    Anyone who sees the cougar was asked to call RCMP at 780-808-8400 so they can track its movements. 

