EDMONTON -- As city councillors debate whether building a gondola is a good idea for Edmonton, one local expert is questioning the idea's feasibility.

The Prairie Sky Gondola would ferry passengers across the river from downtown to Whyte Avenue.

City council could vote on whether to proceed with the project as early as Monday.

An expert in transport planning says the idea is more of a tourist attraction than an actual viable mode of transportation.

“If you look at public transit, public transit is payed for by fares and subsidies from the taxpayers. And if we were to go down that route, to have the most attractiveness number of people to use the gondola, there has to be a pretty difficult conversation about who’s going to pay for the subsidy,” said mobility consultant David Cooper.

David Cooper says there are different ways to transport Edmontonians that are cheaper and faster.

Proponents of the project say if all goes to plan, the gondola could be operating by the spring of 2024.