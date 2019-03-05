Edmonton liquor stores have to be at least 500 metres apart.

City councillors debated eliminating that bylaw on Tuesday, but instead decided to push the decision to 2022.

The bylaw was put in place over a decade ago in an effort to reduce social disorder.

“What we want is the lowest common denominator liquor stores to be put out of business,” Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen said.

An advocate for the distance rule agrees.

“We worked with EPS; we worked with Alberta Health Services; we worked with community associations, and they all told us the same thing: ‘We need to make sure that you don't have a liquor store on every corner,’” Alberta Liquor Store Association President Ivonne Martinez said.

In January 2018, Stantec, on behalf of the Katz Group, asked for an exemption to open a liquor store in Ice District, a short distance away from an existing liquor store.

Councillors granted that request in December, but the larger decision will have to wait.

