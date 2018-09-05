Edmonton City Council hired an integrity commissioner and an ethics advisor to investigate when complaints are made about its members.

Jamie Pytel will be integrity commissioner and Brent Rathgeber will be ethics advisor. Both positions are new.

Pytel, a long-time Edmonton lawyer, will investigate any potential breaches of the Council Code of Conduct.

“The code covers things like conflicts of interest, councillor’s decorum, their attendance at council chambers, how they interact with the general public, how they interact with other councillors — a series of things that deal with integrity and their behavior,” Pytel told CTV News.

She will issue a report to council with recommendations after every investigation.

Rathgeber is a former Member of Parliament. He will give legal advice about individual ethics and policy to Mayor Don Iveson and councillors.

In 2013, Rathgeber resigned from the federal conservative caucus when the government reduced support of his transparency bill.

“These issues —ethics, integrity, open government —are very important to me and certainly I tried to promote them when I was a public office holder,” he told CTV News. “I believe that some of those experiences will serve me well as I advise members of city council regarding ethical dilemmas in ethical situations that they might face.”

Pytel and Rathgeber will hold their new jobs for five years, and the annual cost of the office will be an estimated $180,000, including support staff.