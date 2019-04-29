Edmonton city councillors have rejected the rezoning proposal to turn Oliver Park into a 24-storey tower.

The proposal, by Abbey Lane Homes, would have seen the city exchange the northeast corner of Oliver Park, on 118 Street and 104 Avenue, for the St. John's School site on 120 Street and 102 Avenue.

Councillors voted 10-3 against the proposal.

“I am unable to support the proposal because of the impact to the park's space in the long-term. Our parks are generally not for sale," Mayor Don Iveson said.

In a statement on Facebook, the Oliver Community League said “OCL is incredibly happy that council voted to save Oliver Park today. Council listened to a community that wants forward-thinking planning and the preservation of its green space.”

Abbey Lane Homes scooped up the latter site a few years ago when the school was shut down and the city opted not to buy the property.

At the time, the community opposed a proposal to build a 10-plus storey tower on the site, concerned it would negatively affect the neighbouring Peace Garden.

The builder says it will turn its focus back to the land it owns.

