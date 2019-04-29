As the city considers agreeing to a land swap with a developer wanting to build a 24-storey tower in Oliver, the community is left to debate how much park space it needs—or could sacrifice—if such a deal goes through.

Both those for and against the proposal by Abbey Lane Homes made their case at city hall on Tuesday.

If successful, the proposal would see the city exchange the northeast corner of Oliver Park, on 118 Street and 104 Avenue, for the St. John's School site on 120 Street and 102 Avenue.

Abbey Lane Homes scooped up the latter site a few years ago when the school was shut down and the city opted not to buy the property.

At the time, the community opposed a proposal to build a 10-plus storey tower on the site, concerned it would negatively affect the neighbouring Peace Garden.

As a solution, the developer proposed swapping a section of Oliver Park on 104 Avenue. The city would, in turn, build a park on the other piece of land.

Lorraine Kuffner, a resident who suggested the idea at a community meeting, said she thought “it would be something that would be of benefit to the entire community.”

The neighbourhood has been split ever since.

“104 Avenue is a busy thoroughfare with vehicular traffic and transit. It's not a suitable location for a park compared to the St. John's School site,” proponent Tonia Harris told CTV News.

“A lot of people are looking at this as if it's a matter of where do we want to have a high rise tower: on the school site, or on Oliver Park?” said Josh Kjenner, who opposes the land swap. “I would say, and the city's planning documents would say, that the answer is actually neither.”

A decision on the matter is expected Monday, although council was still discussing it at 6 p.m.

If the proposed zoning changes for the swap are approved, the developer will have to come back with applications to go ahead with the development.

With files from Jeremy Thompson