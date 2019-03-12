The City of Edmonton has taken over animal abuse enforcement full time, and the new program will come with a large budget.

Peace officers took over the enforcement of the Animal Protection Act a week after the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) announced it would no longer do it.

In the first month, officers responded to 187 calls, seized 43 animals and began to review ongoing files from EHS.

Based on that workload, city administration proposed a program with an $800,000 budget.

“The proposal is to deploy four peace officers doing this work, but the proposal also includes reallocating three peace officers from other areas to be able to do this, so we’re using some internal reallocation to cover this off, so it’s not all on the taxpayer,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

EHS said it is pleased and believes “animal welfare in our city will be better served as a result of this decision.”

Approximately $200,000 of the $550,000 the city gives EHS in grants was used for enforcement. Iveson said he plans to reduce that spending.

Still, pet owners may have to pay more in licence fees to help pay for the new program.

City council will discuss the plan in April.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson