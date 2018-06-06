The councillor for Ward 11 in Edmonton has announced plans to break into provincial politics, as he plans to seek the nomination to run for the United Conservative Party (UCP) in the next provincial election.

Councillor Mike Nickel made the announcement Wednesday outside City Hall.

Nickel was first elected to Edmonton’s City Council in 2004 to represent Ward 5, but was defeated by then-councillor Don Iveson in 2007 after he sought a second term.

He ran to represent Ward 11 and was elected in 2013, and was re-elected in 2017.

Nickel said he plans to seek the UCP nomination for the riding of Edmonton-South.