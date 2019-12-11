EDMONTON -- An Edmonton councillor attempted to table a motion Wednesday to reconsider moving forward with the $2.6-billion Valley Line West LRT expansion.

Mayor Don Iveson ruled Ward 9 Coun. Tim Cartmell's motion “out of order," but it still found its way to the table.

The motion was ruled out of order because Cartmell voted against the project in April, and a councillor who votes against a passed motion is not allowed to bring it back.

Ward 3 Coun. Jon Dziadyk was able to table it, as he voted for it, saying he’s receiving a lot of questions about all of the city’s projects and wants “to leave no stone unturned."

Cartmell has been clear from the beginning that he does not want the city to move ahead with the construction of the Valley Line West LRT expansion. Instead, he wants the city to examine the use of bus rapid transit (BRT) instead.

“When you add those numbers up, based on projects that we’ve done or are doing, I get about $850 million. But even if I’m wrong by half, even if it’s $1.2 billion that our new system or that BRT system could arrive at, that’s still 50 per cent less than what we would spend on an LRT project,” said Cartmell.

BRT is used in cities like Ottawa, and Cartmell says it would deliver similar service at a better price.

