Councillors considering reducing speed limit to 40 km/h citywide
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 5:12PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 6:37PM MDT
City councillors will discuss how to lower speed limits to make Edmonton roads safer on Wednesday.
Councillors are considering two options:
- Lower the default speed limit citywide to 40 km/h and put 50 km/h signs where the limit would not change.
- Lower the speed limit in residential neighbourhoods to 40 km/h, where approximately 55,000 signs would have to go up.
The first option would cost nearly $7 million, and the second option is pegged at $16 million.
“I’m always grateful when the better idea is the cheaper idea,” Ward 10 Councillor Michael Walters said.
Walters believes the other councillors will support the switch to 40 km/h.
“Forty kilometres an hour as a default speed limit seemed like a workable solution in terms of making roads safer,” he said.
The report will go to committee on Wednesday and it would take a year to put in place.
With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson