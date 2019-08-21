

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton city councillors are hearing from public today in a discussion about banning conversion therapy.

The community and public services committee is considering a bylaw that would allow the city to revoke the business licences from anyone found to be performing conversion therapy.

A number of today's speakers say the ban would infringe on their religious rights, while the rest of the speakers say a ban would be a good thing.

St. Albert and Spruce Grove have recently implemented bans on the practice, which attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through counselling or even electroshock therapy.