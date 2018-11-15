Edmontonians had a chance to give their thoughts on the city’s proposed $4.3-billion capital budget Thursday.

More than 180 speakers registered to tell councillors what they should spend money on over the next four years. Some spoke about better transit for disabled Edmontonians and shared concerns over redundant construction projects, but a constant request was to build the Lewis Farms Rec Centre on time.

“Please, very seriously consider the health and well-being of the future generations before placing Lewis Estates Rec Centre on hold,” Hamptons resident Susan Median Moore told council. “At the current proposed timeline, we won’t see children accessing the rec centre for another five-and-a-half years.”

The $300-million facility, along with the Terwillegar Drive Expressway Upgrades, could be considered under the 2019-2026 debt financing. If the city borrowed money to pay for the rec centre, there would be a one per cent tax increase on top of the property tax increases already in the proposed budget.

The hearing was still underway as of 8:45 p.m.

With files from Jeremy Thompson