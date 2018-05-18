The sand bar that earned the moniker Accidental Beach last summer is not easily accessible to local sun seekers yet, but the city is already planning ways to handle the popular spot and the increased traffic this year.

The city said it will add portable toilets, bike racks and extra garbage cans to the trail near the beach access point, just like it did last summer.

“That we’re better prepared in terms of washrooms and access and making sure the neighbourhood adjacent to there just isn’t overwhelmed which is what happened last summer,” Councillor Ben Henderson said.

As for parking, the city said administration had consulted with residents in Cloverdale over strategies to deal with the influx of vehicles parked in the area.

Henderson said the city will implement a parking pass system in the community.

“We’ll be able to protect the parking for the community that lives there,” Henderson said.

A city report set to go before the Executive Committee says a seasonal parking program will go into effect while the beach is accessible.

When the beach is in use, “Resident Only” parking will be allowed along streets and avenues near residences – unrestricted public parking will be available along streets and avenues along green spaces, and along the west side of Cloverdale Hill Road. The city said parking enforcement officers will patrol the area regularly.

As for public transit in the area, the city report says Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) operates limited service on Route 85 to Cloverdale, and that bus route does not operate in the evenings or on Sundays.

“There isn’t right now great bus service there, especially on the weekends,” Henderson said. “So if we can make it easier for people to get there, if the demand is there.”

The city report said there is a possibility to add another temporary route, called Route 585, to help reduce pressure in the community.

A temporary bus service to the area will have to go before City Council. The Executive Committee is expected to discuss the report on Wednesday, May 23.

With files from Nahreman Issa