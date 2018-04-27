A new report shows the city doesn’t have enough in its coffers to cover a multi-billion dollar wish list for infrastructure projects over the next 10 years – and councillors were discussing which projects would stay on the list, and which would go on Friday.

The city has identified $18.8 billion of infrastructure projects that will need funding over the next decade.

However, the city is nearly $4 billion short – with only $15 billion in funding for infrastructure.

On Friday, councillors were debating how to best spend the money they will have, and also decide how much to spend on new projects such as the Yellowhead Trail conversions, or the LRT roll out, and how much will go to renewing existing infrastructure.

While councillors discuss plans, no decisions are being made. City officials plan to meet with each councillor to ensure every project that needs funding has been identified, even though it might not get funding.

With files from Dan Grummett