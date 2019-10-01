EDMONTON -- Edmonton city councillors are expected to make a long-awaited decision Tuesday on whether calcium chloride will continue to be used on winter roads as some criticize the chemical as unsafe.

The debate was held over from a meeting last week in which Ward 9. Coun. Tim Cartmell tabled a motion that would end the use of calcium chloride and restrict salt usage.

“I don’t see data that says we do it with sand and now we do it with salt and salt is better,” Cartmell said. At the meeting. “I see aggregate data over the whole season but I don’t see data that speaks to a specific strategy or specific tools.”

Residents have also voiced their concerns that the de-icing compound is too corrosive and can damage cars and surrounding ecosystems.

But city staff are standing by a recent report that says calcium chloride has made roads safer, with the number of crashes dropping in intersections where the chemical was used compared to the five-year period prior.

That report recommended the continued use of calcium chloride as well as blading, sanding and other de-icing and anti-icing agents.

Some councillors like Ward 5’s Sarah Hamilton acknowledge that regardless of where people fall on the calcium chloride issues, there is a “trust issue” with the public on the matter.

At Tuesday's meeting, Cartmell and Ward 1 Coun. Andrew Knack introduced possible amendments to the motion which would end CaCL use on city streets.

So far based on what they’ve said, 4 councillors would like #CaCl used this winter, 5 want to stop using it. 7 votes needed for majority. Stay tuned. #yeg #yegcc https://t.co/DPkZQQoV34 — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) October 1, 2019

A decision is expected at some point Tuesday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson. More details to come…