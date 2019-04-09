The river valley gondola won the Edmonton Project in 2018, but it hasn’t gotten the green light from the city.

Last June, councillors declined to spend money on the gondola. The project now has private backing from Prairie Sky, a group of 18 investors, but some in council are skeptical.

“You know what, I was ready to kill it now,” Ward 11 Councillor Mike Nickel said. “You’re going to tell me that a gondola makes money without subsidy? That’s just not the case.”

But Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson maintains the group is not asking for money. Prairie Sky Gondola wants to pay $75,000 for a preliminary assessment.

“We don’t even have our business plan done yet. We haven’t even been afforded the opportunity to have that conversation with ETS.”

Ward 8 Councillor Ben Henderson understands where Hansen-Carlson is coming from.

“They’re really just asking for our permission to keep on working with us to explore this further,” Henderson said. “They’re saying they will never be asking for money about it.

“I don’t know why we’d say no.”

Council will make a decision next week.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson