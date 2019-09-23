Councillors are set to discuss a proposal to build a tower as tall as the Ice District’s JW Marriott next to Hotel Macdonald.

The project, by Great Gulf, is currently being referred to by the site’s address, 9955 Jasper Avenue—the small park just north of the hotel.

On Monday afternoon, councillors are hosting a public hearing to debate the rezoning that would allow the 185-metre tower to be built.

In April, the city asked for feedback on the proposal, which was then reported back to city council.

More to come…