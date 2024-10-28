Counting ballots by hand to drive up trustee election costs by $1.7M: EPSB

The Edmonton Public School Board estimates a new Alberta government bill will drive up the price of its next election by $1.7 million.

Bill 20 prohibits the use of electronic tabulators. Instead, votes have to be counted by hand.

A new public school board report estimates this decision will increase election expenses to $5.2 million from $3.5 million.

According to the report, the board contracts the City of Edmonton to hold its trustee elections, and the board covers 29 per cent of the costs.