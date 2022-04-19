Country music program launches at MacEwan University
MacEwan University launched the Distinguished Visiting Artist in Country Music program Tuesday, the first university program of its kind in Canada.
“We’re going to give students an opportunity to learn all there is to learn about what I truly believe is one of the incredible genres in the world, and that’s country music,” said Brett Kissel, honorary campaign chair and country musician.
The only other program of its kind is at Belmont University in Nashville, which is, coincidentally, one of Edmonton’s sister cities.
The program will include workshops in areas like song writing with guest artists like Michelle Wright, who has multiple number one hit songs and platinum records.
“Being that Edmonton is really Nashville north, we have so many great artists that have come from the province of Alberta that have now taken over the country music business, I think it’s really great that we have an opportunity now to nurture the next generation in talent,” said Kissel.
“Not just as artists, the managers, the producers, the song writers, the agents and entertainment law. Everything that’s under the umbrella of country music we can teach at MacEwan this September.”
The role of the visiting artist in the program will be given to “renowned professionals representing various aspects of the country music industry including performing, writing and producing,” added the university in a news release.
“The distinguished artists will come to campus for short or long-term visits to engage MacEwan students with activities including lectures, master classes, performances and public presentations.”
The university also launched a fundraising campaign in support of the initiative.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Details of Russia's takeover of Chornobyl
Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep. Scientists and officials watched in disbelief from afar at some of the activity of Russian forces around the damaged reactor.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
Netflix eyes password sharing crackdown, and bringing in ads
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Effect of open bidding on price, demand for Ontario homes questioned
Proposed Ontario regulations that could make the home bidding process more open may not address what real estate experts say is the core issue with the market, supply.
Calgary
-
Spring snowstorm wreaks havoc on Calgary roads
Some Calgary neighbourhoods remain blanketed by snow as the city faced far more snow than what was initially predicted in Tuesday's storm.
-
Royal Tyrrell Museum says summer camp gender quotas ensure girls are included
A world-renowned paleontology museum in Drumheller, Alta. says the withholding of dinosaur summer camp spots based on gender is designed to encourage girls to participate.
-
Priced out of Ontario, homebuyers turn their eyes to the Calgary real estate market
As Ontario's sizzling real estate market puts home ownership out of reach for many Canadians, a growing number of prospective buyers are looking west in hopes of achieving their white-picket-fence dreams.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
Regina
-
Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
-
City of Regina unveils 'Transit Master Plan'
The City of Regina unveiled its Transit Master Plan on Tuesday, which lays out the city’s aspirations for its public transit system for the next 25 years.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
Atlantic
-
Police on scene of suspicious package at Halifax playground; public asked to avoid the area
Police in Halifax are on the scene of a suspicious package at a city playground Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster dose
As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers who are 50 and older can go and get a second COVID-19 booster shot at participating pharmacies.
Toronto
-
COVID hospitalizations surpass 1,600 in Ontario; 28 more deaths
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario has surpassed the 1,600 threshold for the first time since mid-February as the province reports an additional 28 deaths related to the disease.
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario won $60 million overnight in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but has yet to claim their prize.
-
Ontario Liberals promise to end Grade 10 academic and applied streaming
Ontario’s Liberal Party is promising to eliminate streaming in Grade 10 if elected, building on the removal of Grade 9 applied or academic course options put forward by the Doug Ford government last year.
Montreal
-
28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member, his son. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal's Centre-Sud.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 100, 26 more deaths
On Wednesday, Quebec public health officials reported a rise of 100 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the province and 26 more deaths.
-
Former Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness promises new multicultural provincial party
Former candidate for Montreal mayor Balarama Holness is dipping his toe into provincial politics with the creation of a new party, Mouvement Quebec.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to keep mask mandate in place for ‘foreseeable future’
OC Transpo will keep its mask mandate in place even after the province lifts its masking requirements on public transit, the city’s transit chief said Wednesday.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
-
Annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Trudeau visiting Waterloo region Wednesday
The leader of Canada will be making several stops in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
-
Walmart arsonist sentenced to 18 months in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to setting fires at three Walmart stores across Waterloo region last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.
-
TVDSB approves mask requirement despite lack of enforcement mechanisms
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
Northern Ontario
-
Search efforts continue for two missing people, plane
The search continues for a small plane with two people on board that went missing about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie last Thursday.
-
Alberta Clipper bringing snow to Superior North
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories from Dryden to Wawa with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected by Thursday morning.
-
Here's what landlords are allowed to ask prospective tenants
One of the toughest parts of the rental application process involves knowing which kinds of questions landlords are allowed to ask of prospective tenants. Rental experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about the types of queries landlords should ask, and those they should steer clear of when deciding who to lease their unit to.
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in Cuba
A Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death after man dies in fire
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a man died in a fire.
-
Who will be part of the inquest into Eishia Hudson's death
The family of a teenage girl shot and killed by police, the Winnipeg Police Service and two advocacy groups with be part of the inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson.
Vancouver
-
Fatal multi-vehicle crash leads to closure on Surrey road for hours
A road in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood was closed for several hours Tuesday evening due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash.
-
More than 200 homes removed from Merritt's evacuation order, months B.C.'s after flooding
More than 200 homes removed from Merritt's evacuation order, months B.C.'s after flooding
-
Best Buy ordered to pay more than $2,000 after package left in plain view, stolen
A B.C. tribunal ordered Best Buy to pay more than $2,000 to a Vancouver company after a package wasn't left in a secure location and was stolen.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Family of 5, including woman 'clinging to the window ledge,' rescued from Victoria house fire
A woman, who was found clinging to a window ledge, and four others escaped a suspicious house fire in Victoria. Police and firefighters are investigating.
-
'Priced itself out of the retirement market': Realtors weigh in on changing age of Vancouver Island residents
Vancouver Island has long been known as a place where people come to retire, but a new report shows that is no longer the case. The island’s immigration is now being fuelled by young, working families.
-
VicPD searching for woman after downtown assault sends man to hospital with 'significant burns'
Victoria police are searching for a woman after a man was allegedly assaulted at random in the city's downtown core.