Country music program launches at MacEwan University

MacEwan University launched the Distinguished Visiting Artist in Country Music program Tuesday, the first university program of its kind in Canada.

“We’re going to give students an opportunity to learn all there is to learn about what I truly believe is one of the incredible genres in the world, and that’s country music,” said Brett Kissel, honorary campaign chair and country musician.

The only other program of its kind is at Belmont University in Nashville, which is, coincidentally, one of Edmonton’s sister cities.

The program will include workshops in areas like song writing with guest artists like Michelle Wright, who has multiple number one hit songs and platinum records.

“Being that Edmonton is really Nashville north, we have so many great artists that have come from the province of Alberta that have now taken over the country music business, I think it’s really great that we have an opportunity now to nurture the next generation in talent,” said Kissel.

“Not just as artists, the managers, the producers, the song writers, the agents and entertainment law. Everything that’s under the umbrella of country music we can teach at MacEwan this September.”

The role of the visiting artist in the program will be given to “renowned professionals representing various aspects of the country music industry including performing, writing and producing,” added the university in a news release.

“The distinguished artists will come to campus for short or long-term visits to engage MacEwan students with activities including lectures, master classes, performances and public presentations.”

The university also launched a fundraising campaign in support of the initiative.