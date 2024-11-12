Country star Jelly Roll heads to Rogers Place and the Saddledome in the new year

EDMONTON
    Country singer and songwriter Jelly Roll performing on Saturday Night Live in New York on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Will Heath/NBC via AP) Country singer and songwriter Jelly Roll performing on Saturday Night Live in New York on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)
    Tennessee-born country star Jelly Roll will perform at Rogers Place and the Saddledome early next year.

    In 2023, the singer-songwriter won all three Country Music Television Awards (CMT) he was nominated for, including male video of the year, male breakthrough video of the year, and CMT digital-first performance of the year for his single Son of a Sinner.

    He was also nominated for two Grammy awards for best new artist and best country duo/group performance that year.

    The Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off Tuesday in Nebraska and will be making stops in the U.S. until March 6 when the tour travels to the Great White North.

    From there, Jelly Roll is expected to make stops in all major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Regina, Toronto, Quebec City and more for the remainder of the month before heading back to the States.

    Jelly Roll will make stops in Calgary and Edmonton on March 11 and 13 respectively, with tickets for both concerts available to the public at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

