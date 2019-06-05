

A man and a woman accused of killing a toddler in 2017 are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Joey Crier and his then-girlfriend Tasha-Lee Mack were charged with second-degree murder after Crier’s 19-month-old son Anthony Raine was found dead outside a north Edmonton church in April 2017.

Crier’s trial was initially scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for a court proceeding on Monday.

He was arrested on Tuesday in Maskwacis.

Because he failed to appear on Monday, he lost the right to a jury trial and will now be tried by judge alone.

Mack’s trial is also scheduled to start on Wednesday.