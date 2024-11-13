Couple charged in north Edmonton Lyft stabbing

A couple has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a Lyft driver in north central Edmonton.

The 29-year-old woman and 43-year-old man – who share a last name – were arrested on Sunday.

Police said the pair ordered a Lyft on Nov. 5 to the area of 116 Street and 87 Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

When the driver arrived at their destination near 118 Avenue and 87 Street, the man allegedly stabbed him.

The driver, 35, escaped the vehicle and was helped by bystanders. He was later taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the couple tried to drive away in the vehicle but abandoned it shortly after and ran away.

They have both been charged with attempted murder and robbery, with the man facing an additional charge of possession of a weapon.

"The suspects and the driver were not known to one another, and this violent attack was completely unprovoked," said EPS Det. Detective Bryan Niehaus.

The driver has since been discharged from hospital.

Police have not said when the pair are expected to appear in court.