EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Couple charged in north Edmonton Lyft stabbing

    A Lyft driver was found seriously injured near 118 Avenue and 87 Street after being stabbed on Nov. 5, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) A Lyft driver was found seriously injured near 118 Avenue and 87 Street after being stabbed on Nov. 5, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A couple has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a Lyft driver in north central Edmonton.

    The 29-year-old woman and 43-year-old man – who share a last name – were arrested on Sunday.

    Police said the pair ordered a Lyft on Nov. 5 to the area of 116 Street and 87 Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

    When the driver arrived at their destination near 118 Avenue and 87 Street, the man allegedly stabbed him.

    The driver, 35, escaped the vehicle and was helped by bystanders. He was later taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    Police said the couple tried to drive away in the vehicle but abandoned it shortly after and ran away.

    They have both been charged with attempted murder and robbery, with the man facing an additional charge of possession of a weapon.

    "The suspects and the driver were not known to one another, and this violent attack was completely unprovoked," said EPS Det. Detective Bryan Niehaus.

    The driver has since been discharged from hospital.

    Police have not said when the pair are expected to appear in court. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News