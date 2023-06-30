Couple gets engaged at Edmonton Blink-182 concert

The Blink-182 concert at Rogers Place Thursday night was extra special for one particular couple.

During Always, Steven Heuring got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Shaylynn St. Jean.

"At first, I was like, 'What are you doing?' I thought he was joking but then he actually had the box, and I was like, 'Oh my God,'" she recalled to CTV News Edmonton on Friday. "And then I just started crying, and everyone was like, 'Say yes!'

Heuring is a big Blink-182 fan. He had been planning the proposal for a couple of months and popped the big question two days before their anniversary.

"It all kind of came together," he said, but there was one thing he was worried about…

"I had to bring the ring through the metal detectors. I was a little nervous but it didn't set it off," Heuring told CTV News Edmonton.

The rest of the concert "was awesome," his fiance said.

"I cried the whole time."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha