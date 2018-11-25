

Laine Mitchell and Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A Camrose couple’s destination wedding will go ahead as planned after all parties involved came to an agreement seven days before they were set to fly out.

The couple told CTV News on Sunday afternoon that Sunwing had been paid the balance they were owed on the wedding, allowing them to make it for their wedding on December 3.

In a statement to CTV News, Sunwing confirmed it received the payment.

"We are pleased to confirm that final payment was received Friday afternoon from Shez Kahn and MK Voyages for the entire wedding group scheduled to depart on December 1st. Over the last few weeks, our team has worked diligently with the travel agency to facilitate a favourable outcome. Throughout this ordeal our main focus has been on advocating for the couple and ensuring they have been kept apprised of the situation on a daily basis. Now that the financial matter has been settled, we are turning our efforts to ensuring the couples wedding experience in destination exceeds their expectations and beyond.”

The pair started planning their dream destination wedding more than a year ago. Earlier this month Herle found out that Sunwing was still owed thousands of dollars, and payments to the airline were overdue.

Now that the payment has been received in full, Herle and Theng’s guests can make it to the destination wedding on time.

With files from Timm Bruch