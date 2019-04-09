A day after the man accused of attacking a woman with a crowbar over a road rage incident pleaded not guilty, court heard his interview with a detective.

Jared Eliasson, 30, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after he allegedly broke Chelsea Schendzielorz’s arms with a crowbar on March 7, 2017, in southeast Edmonton.

Court heard Schendzielorz’s testimony on Monday, where she said Eliasson followed her home after she honked at him, hit her with the weapon, and said, “Die, b****, die.”

The nearly two-hour interview a detective conducted with Eliasson a day after the incident was played in court Tuesday.

“Did you do it?” the police officer asked Eliasson.

“Did I do what?” Eliasson asked back.

“Did you hit that woman with a crowbar?”

“No.”

At first, Eliasson said he was “possibly” honked at. He admitted it later, but “there was no following, though.”

When the officer said that the honk made Eliasson mad, he said, “I was like, ‘That person’s a jerk,’ and I don’t know where they went.”

The officer then tried to get Eliasson to confess.

“Jared, listen to me. If she didn’t have her arms up, you would have killed her, ended her life over a honked horn.”

Eliasson said, “I’m not going to go around randomly beating people. I was looking for a house.”

The officer who interviewed Eliasson is expected to testify Wednesday.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett