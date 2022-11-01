Cousins take to strongman stage as first Indigeous man and woman to go pro

Angela Houle is shy, but that hasn't stopped her from using her newfound platform to send a strong message.

Houle is the first Indigenous strongwoman in Canada and she wants to use her title to lift up Indigenous women and youth.

"That was one of my biggest things – if I ever made it big, I'm going to use that platform to represent the missing and murdered Indigenous women or our children that never made it home," Houle said.

"Ever since I've been taking off in strongman I represent that in some way in every lift."

Houle is from Whitefish Lake First Nation, in northern Alberta, and she won her pro card at a recent Canadian national strongman competition in Thunder Bay, Ont.

She's now the second professional strongman in the family, as her cousin and training partner, Colten Sloan received his pro card in October 2021 – becoming the first Indigenous person to ever become a professional strongman in Canada.

"Being able to break that barrier in a sport for my people, you know it was a super emotional day and it meant a lot," Sloan said. "It just shows that we can be proud of who we are, we can be proud of where we come from. And we can make it in sports (regardless) of background, of all the barriers that we face as Indigeous people."

Sloan said to see Houle take to the strongman stage and succeed was a powerful moment for Indigenous women and girls.

"On the day Ang competed at nationals earning her professional status, she wore the red handprint on her face to represent murdered and missing Indigenous women, which is a huge issue. And that just shows so much bravery and commitment to the cause," he said.

"It's just so powerful."

Angela Houle received her pro card in October 2022, making her the second Indigenous professional strongman athlete in Canada. (Supplied) Before winning her pro card, Houle said she was winning every competition and set a national record for her axle press. She said she's surprised herself with how far she's come so quickly. She started in the sport later in life and only started training seriously in 2020.

"Growing up we didn't have fancy gym memberships, we didn't have access to weights," she said. "We didn't even have people to look up to."

"So for Colten and I, we went in on this because we knew we were good at it and we pushed hard."

Now that they're both pro, Houle and Sloan will be taking their strongman skills to the international stage and working to become the role models they didn't have growing up.

"I couldn't imagine having a role model like Ang growing up. Like, I look up to her now even though we train together," Sloan said. "I'm super excited to see where she goes and how (many) Indigneous people come into the sport going forward."

The pair will continue to train together, and have been invited to compete at the 2022 Arnold Strongman Classic in March.

"That's like the Olympics for strongman, and I get to be part of that," Houle said.

"I'm just here trying to open doors, trying to make change for our Indigenous youth, our young adults, so they have access to it."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli