Cousins take to strongman stage as first Indigeous man and woman to go pro

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.

