COVID-19 case delayed for GraceLife, pastor James Coates

Court proceedings for GraceLife Church have been put over until the new year.

The decision was made Wednesday morning in a courtroom in Stony Plain, Alta.

The church is charged with violating the Public Health Act by holding over-capacity services against COVID-19 rules in February 2021.

Pastor James Coates also faces a personal charge for his role in hosting crowded services in December 2020.

Last summer, a judge dismissed an application by Coates to have enforcement actions by RCMP and public health inspectors deemed unconstitutional.

Coates is still expected to challenge the constitutionality of COVID-19 health restrictions in general.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson