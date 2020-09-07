EDMONTON -- Two more schools in Edmonton are dealing with COVID-19 cases during their second week back.

Edmonton Catholic Schools has confirmed that a staff member with Archbishop MacDonald High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school board, they learned about the case on Saturday. The staff member was reportedly last in the school on Friday.

Alberta Health Services will be contacting parents and guardians of students or staff who may have been in contact with the individual.

Areas of the school that have been identified will be thoroughly cleaned and masks will continue to be mandatory in the school.

ROSS SHEPPARD GRADE 10 CLASS SENT HOME

And, nearly 100 Grade 10 students need to self isolate after someone from Ross Sheppard School tested positive for the disease.

Officials at that school did not say whether the ill person was a staff member or student, but that AHS has directed all 96 students in the grade to be tested.

“The school called impacted students. The students will be supported with learning while they are required to isolate at home. The school will provide more information to these families soon,” officials told CTV News Edmonton.

They added the school underwent a “deep clean” before reopening Tuesday.

Both schools reminded families to monitor for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should call 811 and stay home until they can get a negative COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 cases have been identified in several other Edmonton-area schools last week.