EDMONTON -- An Alberta Junior Hockey League game had to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League originally posted an update to its website Friday saying this weekend’s games between the Sherwood Park Crusaders and Bonnyville Pontiacs were postponed to allow for the analysis of COVID-19 tests and ensure the safety of the cohort.

In a further update, the league said it only needed to postpone one game instead of two.

The scheduled game for Friday has now been moved to Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Saturday game in Sherwood Park remains at 7 p.m. as originally scheduled.