EDMONTON -- A number of flights into Edmonton in recent weeks have had passengers with COVID-19 on board.

Here are the impacted flights: 

  • WestJet Flight 166 from Vancouver on June 3, 2020.
  • WestJet Flight 3312 from Kelowna on July 5, 2020.
  • WestJet Flight 186 from Vancouver on July 5, 2020.
  • Air Canada Flight AC169 from Toronto on July 7, 2020.

Public Health Canada and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control are both collecting data on COVID-19 exposure.

Public health officials want passengers on the impacted flights to be aware of their risk and to follow provincial health guidelines.

All Albertans have access to COVID-19 testing, whether or not they are showing symptoms.