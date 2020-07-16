Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
COVID-19 exposure confirmed on flights into Edmonton
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 9:52AM MDT
A flight attendant wears personal protective equipment as they walk through the back part of a near empty plane from Calgary which landed in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
EDMONTON -- A number of flights into Edmonton in recent weeks have had passengers with COVID-19 on board.
Here are the impacted flights:
- WestJet Flight 166 from Vancouver on June 3, 2020.
- WestJet Flight 3312 from Kelowna on July 5, 2020.
- WestJet Flight 186 from Vancouver on July 5, 2020.
- Air Canada Flight AC169 from Toronto on July 7, 2020.
Public Health Canada and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control are both collecting data on COVID-19 exposure.
Public health officials want passengers on the impacted flights to be aware of their risk and to follow provincial health guidelines.
All Albertans have access to COVID-19 testing, whether or not they are showing symptoms.