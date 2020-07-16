EDMONTON -- A number of flights into Edmonton in recent weeks have had passengers with COVID-19 on board.

Here are the impacted flights:

WestJet Flight 166 from Vancouver on June 3, 2020.

WestJet Flight 3312 from Kelowna on July 5, 2020.

WestJet Flight 186 from Vancouver on July 5, 2020.

Air Canada Flight AC169 from Toronto on July 7, 2020.

Public Health Canada and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control are both collecting data on COVID-19 exposure.

Today we added four flights with exposures :

• July 2: West Jet – Kelowna to Calgary

• July 5: Korean Air – Incheon to Vancouver

• July 5: West Jet – Vancouver to Edmonton

• July 5: West Jet – Kelowna to Edmonton

More details available here: https://t.co/785ybAvmcn — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) July 16, 2020

Public health officials want passengers on the impacted flights to be aware of their risk and to follow provincial health guidelines.

All Albertans have access to COVID-19 testing, whether or not they are showing symptoms.