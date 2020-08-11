Advertisement
COVID-19 exposure on July flight from Vancouver to Edmonton
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 9:36PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added a flight from Vancouver to Edmonton on July 27 to their list of flights with COVID-19 exposures.
The BCCDC says the flight in question was WestJet flight 186. This is the second flight to Edmonton from B.C. on that day to have identified COVID cases.
Rows 2-8 on the flight are reportedly affected. Anyone wishing to take a COVID-19 test can find more information on how to on the Government of Alberta website.