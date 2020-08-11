EDMONTON -- The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added a flight from Vancouver to Edmonton on July 27 to their list of flights with COVID-19 exposures.

Three flights posted to the exposures page: https://t.co/klCtqUJ29e

- ​July 24: Air Canada Flight # 119, Toronto to Vancouver

- July 27: WestJet Flight # 186, Vancouver to Edmonton

- July 29: KLM Flight # 681, Amsterdam to Vancouver#YVR #YYZ #YEG — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) August 12, 2020

The BCCDC says the flight in question was WestJet flight 186. This is the second flight to Edmonton from B.C. on that day to have identified COVID cases.

Rows 2-8 on the flight are reportedly affected. Anyone wishing to take a COVID-19 test can find more information on how to on the Government of Alberta website.