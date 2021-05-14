EDMONTON -- Alberta added fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for a sixth straight day on Friday, but the number of patients in intensive care units remained at record-high levels.

The province reported 1,433 new cases Friday afternoon as well as nearly 2,200 new recoveries. There are now 23, 873 active cases in Alberta, the tenth-highest active case count to date.

The last time Alberta reported more than 2,000 new daily cases was on May 8.

The 177 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units tied the record high set on Thursday. There are now 713 patients in hospital, up 49 from the start of the month.

The province's 9.99 per cent test positivity rate on Friday snapped a streak of two weeks of over 10 per cent. The province administered just over 15,000 tests by the end of Thursday.

The province also reported five more deaths, ranging in age from 60s to 90s, on Friday, bringing the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 to 2,137.

More than 1.7 milllion Albertans, nearly 40 per cent of the population, have now received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of the end of Thursday.

More than 325,000 individuals have now received a second dose. The number of total doses of vaccine administered across Alberta as of the end of Thursday reached 2,086,589.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is expected to return for an in-person update early next week.

COVID-19 data will be updated on the province's data site over the weekend.