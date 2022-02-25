COVID-19 in Alberta: 13 deaths reported Friday as hospitalizations fall below 1,300

Alberta reported 13 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday as the number of patients with the coronavirus in hospitals sank below 1,300 for the first time since Jan. 20.

The deaths were of individuals ranging in age from in their 50s to more than 80 years old. They bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the start of the pandemic up to 3,898.

Since the start of the month, 281 Albertans have died due to COVID-19, including 52 in the past seven days.

Also Friday, hospitalizations continued to trend downwards with 1,295 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, though that count will likely rise in the coming days as data is routinely updated for accuracy and to account for reporting delays..

Included in that count are 88 patients in intensive care units.

Pending further revisions, Friday marks the first time since Jan. 14 that there are both fewer than 1,300 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 90 in ICU.

There are now just over 10,000 known active cases in Alberta after 595 new cases were confirmed Friday, though limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are many times higher.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered close to 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.8 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 75.8 per cent having had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include figures from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.