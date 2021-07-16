EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 Friday as the province nears 75 per cent of its eligible population having had a first shot of vaccine.

Alberta administered 3,400 first doses yesterday and about 28,200 second doses. About 74.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have now had a first shot and 57.9 per cent have had a second.

At least 35 per cent of each age group has now had a second shot.

Active cases rose slightly for a second straight day, up 12 to 579, but future data updates may lower both of those figures.

Two more Albertans were reported to have died due to COVID-19, bringing the province's death toll up to 2,314.

There are 110 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 28 in intensive care units.

The province recorded a 0.82 per cent test positivity based on 6,400 tests. It's the 12th straight day the test positivity value has been under 1 per cent.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday.