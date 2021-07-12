Advertisement
COVID-19 in Alberta: 90 new weekend cases as province marks 5 straight days without a death
EDMONTON -- There have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in Alberta for the last five straight days, according to the province's latest data.
Monday's data update included numbers from Friday through Sunday which showed a three-day increase of 90 new cases.
It's the longest stretch without a COVID-19 death since a seven-day streak last September.
The last COVID-19 fatality was recorded on July 6. Death reporting is often delayed and the date of death is often different than the date it was reported.
Also Monday, active cases fell to 624, for the lowest case count since July 11 of last year.
There are currently 112 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 34 in intensive care units.
At the end of Sunday, 74.1 per cent of eligible Albertans had received a first dose of vaccine. And, 55.3 per cent of those eligible had gotten a second dose.
The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday.