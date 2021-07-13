Advertisement
COVID-19 in Alberta: Active cases fall below 600 for first time in more than a year
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 4:10PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 13, 2021 4:11PM MDT
Share:
Alberta's active case count fell below 600 for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday as the province recorded 35 new cases.
The active case count currently sits at 599, the lowest it's been since July 10, 2020.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
Three more Albertans were reported to have died Tuesday, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities up to 2,310.
There are currently 112 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 33 in intensive care units.
At the end of Sunday, 74.2 per cent of eligible Albertans had received a first dose of vaccine. And, 55.9 per cent of those eligible had gotten a second dose.
The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday.