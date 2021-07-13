Alberta's active case count fell below 600 for the first time in more than a year on Tuesday as the province recorded 35 new cases.

The active case count currently sits at 599, the lowest it's been since July 10, 2020.

Three more Albertans were reported to have died Tuesday, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities up to 2,310.

There are currently 112 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 33 in intensive care units.

At the end of Sunday, 74.2 per cent of eligible Albertans had received a first dose of vaccine. And, 55.9 per cent of those eligible had gotten a second dose.

The next data update is scheduled for Wednesday.