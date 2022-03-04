COVID-19 in Alberta: Death count increases by 8 as hospitalizations fall below 1,200

The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals has fallen below 1,200 for the first time since Jan. 18, according to Friday’s data update.

The report lists 1,164 COVID-19 patients in hospital, the lowest count in 45 days, pending data revisions.

Thursday’s count of 1,204 in hospital was revised Thursday to 1,215.

There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of one over the past seven days.

Hospitalization and death data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the start of the pandemic increased by eight on Friday, up to 3,954, with a historical death removed from the count as well.

The deaths reported Friday were spread across several days and were of individuals more than 80 years old except for one person in their 50s.

There are now just under 7,700 known active cases in Alberta after 502 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours. Limits to testing capacity and eligibility mean the actual numbers of new and active cases are many times higher.

Alberta moved to Step 2 of its reopening plan on Tuesday with the removal of gathering and capacity limits as well as masking rules in most settings.

Masks must still be worn on public transit, continuing and acute care settings as well as within Edmonton as the city’s own mask bylaw remains in effect.

Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but remain many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta has now administered more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80.9 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 76 per cent having had two shots.

The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include figures from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.