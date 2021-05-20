EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update the province's number of COVID-19 infections and immunizations Thursday afternoon.

According to the latest data, about 1.9 million Albertans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 332,000 are fully immunized with two shots.

On Wednesday, officials reported 908 new cases of COVID-19, the third straight day Alberta has added fewer than a thousand new cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units remained near record levels with 185 Albertans reported to be receiving care on Wednesday.

Alberta has more than 18,000 active cases, the highest per capita rate of any Canadian province, as well as 685 people in hospital

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.