Advertisement
COVID-19 in Alberta: Fewer than 50 new cases for 5th straight day Wednesday
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 4:10PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 14, 2021 4:04PM MDT
Visitors attend the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share:
EDMONTON -- Alberta recorded fewer than 50 new cases for a fifth straight day on Wednesday as the province added 46 new infections.
The active case count currently sits at 569.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
One more Albertan died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of COVID-19 fatalities up to 2,311.
There are currently 113 COVID-19 patients in hospital including 33 in intensive care units.
At the end of Tuesday, 74.3 per cent of eligible Albertans had received a first dose of vaccine. And, 56.5 per cent of those eligible had gotten a second dose.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday.