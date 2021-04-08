EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her second COVID-19 update of the week at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 1,351 COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day increase since Dec. 18, and a positivity rate of 9.71.

The case count included 575 variant infections, which now make up for 43 per cent of the province's 11,464 cases.

Hospitals are caring for 333 Albertans with coronavirus, 79 of whom are receiving intensive care.

Nearly 756,000 vaccine doses had been administered as of Tuesday, the day Alberta reverted to Step 1 of restrictions and decided to prohibit indoor dining at restaurants starting Friday.

Alberta has reported 155,476 cases and 2,002 deaths since March 2020.

Watch Dr. Deena Hinshaw's remarks live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.