COVID-19 in Alberta: Hinshaw to give update at 3:30 p.m.
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 11:03AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta has 24,962 COVID-19 cases after it reported another 1,799 infections on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations rose to 737 and ICU admissions set a new pandemic high of 169.
Nearly two million vaccine doses were administered across Alberta as of last count.
