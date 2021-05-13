EDMONTON -- Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give a COVID-19 update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta has 24,962 COVID-19 cases after it reported another 1,799 infections on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations rose to 737 and ICU admissions set a new pandemic high of 169.

Nearly two million vaccine doses were administered across Alberta as of last count.

Watch Hinshaw's address live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.