EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The province on Monday added 1,391 COVID-19 cases, which increased active infections to 18,424.

There are 460 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 104 of whom are in intensive care.

The province had administered just over 1.1 million vaccine doses as of the end of Sunday.

Starting Tuesday, Albertans 40-54 are also eligible for the AstraZeneca shot previously only given to people aged 55-64.

