COVID-19 in Alberta: Kenney to announce plan to lift restrictions
Albertans will learn the future of the province’s restrictions exemption program later on Tuesday.
Premier Jason Kenney tweeted Tuesday morning that he will announce the province's "path back to normal - a careful and prudent plan to lift damaging restrictions if pressure on our hospitals continues to decline."
Kenney is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. and you can watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
On Monday, Alberta's COVID-19 death count rose by 39, up to 3,673, including the deaths of persons in their 30s and 40s.
The number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 remained high on Monday but also showed signs of slowing from the record pace of last week.
The latest count has 1,542 patients in hospital. It’s the 12th highest number to date, but is also likely to rise in the coming days pending data revisions.
The 21 highest patient counts have all come in the last 21 days, but preliminary counts have also now fallen under 1,500 for the past two days, also pending data revisions.
The number of patients in intensive care units grew to 118 and has remained between 102 and 122 since Jan. 16.
Hospitalization data is routinely revised for accuracy and to account for reporting delays.
Unvaccinated Albertans remain several times more likely to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, compared to those with two or more doses.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Liberal MP speaks out against Canadian COVID-19 policies
A Liberal MP is speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial governments' pandemic policies, and politicians' handling of the ongoing trucker convoy protests. Joel Lightbound, the Louis-Hebert, Que. MP, held a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday morning saying that he thinks those concerned about COVID-19 policies have 'legitimate concerns' that should be addressed.
Hundreds of protesters still in Ottawa after injunction granted to silence honking
A core group of protesters in the nation's capital continue to defy calls for the trucker convoy to go home as Ottawa remains under a state of emergency, with city officials demanding more resources to deal with policing them.
'This blockade must end': Alberta justice minister condemns highway protest near U.S. border
Alberta's acting minister of justice and solicitor general is calling for an end of the highway blockades near Coutts citing safety concerns.
Protesters quickly adapting to police measures: Ottawa chief
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says protesters are countering any police actions to bring an end to the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration that has occupied the downtown core of the nation’s capital for 11 days, with no signs of ending.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Both Ford and Trudeau have completely dropped the ball
In the blink of an eye, Canadians have been reminded that we should never take our democracy or its institutions for granted. What was supposed to be a bon-enfant demonstration against a vaccine requirement soon melted down into an ugly, unbridled celebration of lawlessness, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
COVID-19 ICU admissions in Ontario reach lowest level since early January, another 42 deaths reported
The number of patients in an Ontario intensive care unit with COVID-19 reached its lowest level since early January on Tuesday.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 4 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 4 in Beijing.
Supporters of trucker convoy delay traffic at Canada's busiest border crossing
Supporters of the trucker convoy have delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, Canada’s busiest border crossing.
Retired pope asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday for any 'grievous faults' in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany.
Calgary
-
'This blockade must end': Alberta justice minister condemns highway protest near U.S. border
Alberta's acting minister of justice and solicitor general is calling for an end of the highway blockades near Coutts citing safety concerns.
-
LIVE AT 5
LIVE AT 5 | COVID-19 in Alberta: Kenney to announce plan to lift restrictions
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will announce on Tuesday afternoon the province's plan to lift restrictions.
-
Southern Alberta protesters will not leave until all mandates are eliminated
Protesters continue to advocate for freedom and the lifting of all mandates and restrictions in Alberta.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Sask. to remove proof of vaccination policy Monday
The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.
-
Man allegedly assaulted woman for not following store's COVID-19 directional signs, Prince Albert police say
The Prince Albert Police Service has released photos of a man who is believed to have assaulted a woman for not following COVID-19 directional signs in a store aisle.
-
Saskatoon could drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements at municipal locations
If the province moves to relax public health measures, the City of Saskatoon could follow suit.
Regina
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 | Sask. to remove proof of vaccination policy Monday
The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. labour groups calling for public COVID-19 testing, health measures to remain in place
Representatives from several Saskatchewan unions and federations are calling on the provincial government to keep COVID-19 public safety measures in place.
-
Riders shoring up LB corps with Moncrief, Sankey signings: TSN
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made two big signings at the linebacker position, according to TSN Insiders.
Atlantic
-
LIVE
LIVE | P.E.I. implementing three-step plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says the province will be implementing a three-step plan to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in phases, with hopes to have most restrictions lifted around the beginning of April.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating suspicious packages sent to three MP constituency offices
The RCMP are investigating after suspicious packages arrived at three MP constituency offices in Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Kalin's Call: Mix of snow and rain headed for the Maritimes
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system will move north off the eastern seaboard of the U.S., crossing the Maritimes into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions in Ontario reach lowest level since early January, another 42 deaths reported
The number of patients in an Ontario intensive care unit with COVID-19 reached its lowest level since early January on Tuesday.
-
Toronto beats Vancouver as most expensive real estate market in Canada, report suggest
Toronto is now the most expensive market for real-estate, according to a new report, beating out Vancouver for the top stop for the first time in decades.
-
Licence plate fees could be eliminated ahead of June Ontario election
In a populist pre-election move, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is looking to eliminate the vehicle registration fee, CTV News Toronto has learned, but sources say motorists will still have to get their stickers renewed every year.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M. | Quebec premier expected to announce further relaxation of COVID-19 measures
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will speak to the province at 1 p.m. and is expected to relax health measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman hit and dragged by school bus in Montreal, in serious condition
A school bus hit and dragged a pedestrian on Tuesday, and she remains in serious condition in the hospital.
-
Omicron wave — not vaccine mandates — biggest challenge to truckers, CEO of trucking firm says
'Vaccination at TFI is not an issue at all,' said Alain Bedard, president and CEO of TFI International. 'In Canada, most of our truckers are vaccinated.'
Ottawa
-
Meet the 21-year-old woman who got the honking to stop in downtown Ottawa
“If that something is to be a voice and be a face—and even be even a target—for people to understand what really is going on here, I was more than willing to do so.”
-
Additional 1,800 police key to ending trucker protests, Ottawa mayor says
Police estimate close to 500 trucks remain parked through the so-called "red zone" of the protest and hundreds of the most committed demonstrators show no signs of leaving.
-
Protesters quickly adapting to police measures: Ottawa chief
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says protesters are countering any police actions to bring an end to the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration that has occupied the downtown core of the nation’s capital for 11 days, with no signs of ending.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 ICU admissions in Ontario reach lowest level since early January, another 42 deaths reported
The number of patients in an Ontario intensive care unit with COVID-19 reached its lowest level since early January on Tuesday.
-
Cambridge man connected to local church charged with sexual assault in Hamilton
A Cambridge man connected to the Avenue Road Baptist Church is facing several sexual assault charges from Hamilton police.
-
A Better Tent City receives $155K in regional funding to cover power costs
A Better Tent City has received $155,000 from Waterloo Regional Council to help cover electricity-related costs.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario man killed in Hwy. 11 crash Sunday
One person was killed in a crash between two pickup trucks on Highway 11 west of Smooth Rock Falls on Sunday.
-
Series of crashes responsible for Monday's Hwy. 11 closure
Ontario Provincial Police say there were six collisions on Highway 11 between New Liskeard and Marten River on Monday.
-
Ontario considers eliminating licence plate stickers for vehicles, sources say
The Doug Ford government is considering scrapping licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles, sources say.
Winnipeg
-
Vandalism spree in Winnipeg results in man facing 130 charges: police
A 22-year-old man is facing 130 charges after multiple cars had their windows smashed out while parked in several Winnipeg neighbourhoods.
-
Relaxed public health restrictions take effect in Manitoba
Manitoba's latest round of public health restrictions are now in effect.
-
Foreign student in Manitoba stuck with $38K hospital bill after mental health crisis
A foreign student in Manitoba says she can't afford to pay more than $38,000 she was billed for a nine-day hospital stay – some of it under an involuntary psychiatric hold – after she had a mental health crisis during the pandemic.
Vancouver
-
After guilty plea in child porn case, B.C. lawyer agrees he won't practice for 10 years
A British Columbia lawyer agreed that he won't practice law for at least a decade after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
-
Massive fire destroys Langley barn with trucks, RVs inside
A large fire in Langley is under investigation after it burned down a barn with several vehicles inside.
-
Concept sketches show roadside gondola being pitched in B.C.'s Okanagan
An attraction similar to Squamish's Sea to Sky Gondola is being proposed for B.C.'s Interior.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police warn of traffic disruptions ahead of B.C. throne speech
Police in Victoria are warning the public of likely traffic disruptions around the B.C. legislature Tuesday as the provincial government delivers a throne speech outlining its agenda for the months to come.
-
Victoria housing advocates, developers say municipalities can do more to fix housing crisis
It’s being called a housing crisis. Some Greater Victoria families are facing homelessness as many can’t find a place to rent, this after being displaced from their current rental.
-
Island Health adds 5 deaths, nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases over weekend
Dozens of deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. over the past three days, according to the Health Ministry.