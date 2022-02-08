COVID-19 in Alberta: Kenney to announce plan to lift restrictions

Albertans will learn the future of the province’s restrictions exemption program later on Tuesday.

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted Tuesday morning that he will announce the province's "path back to normal - a careful and prudent plan to lift damaging restrictions if pressure on our hospitals continues to decline."

Kenney is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. and you can watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Monday, Alberta's COVID-19 death count rose by 39, up to 3,673, including the deaths of persons in their 30s and 40s.

The number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 remained high on Monday but also showed signs of slowing from the record pace of last week.

The latest count has 1,542 patients in hospital. It’s the 12th highest number to date, but is also likely to rise in the coming days pending data revisions.

The 21 highest patient counts have all come in the last 21 days, but preliminary counts have also now fallen under 1,500 for the past two days, also pending data revisions.

The number of patients in intensive care units grew to 118 and has remained between 102 and 122 since Jan. 16.

Hospitalization data is routinely revised for accuracy and to account for reporting delays.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain several times more likely to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19, including hospitalization and death, compared to those with two or more doses.