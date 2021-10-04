COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 4,000 new weekend cases, 21 deaths

EDMONTON -

In the past three days, Alberta identified 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 21 new deaths.

As of Monday, there are 1,079 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 257 patients in intensive care units.

The province now has 20,674 active cases and a seven-day average of 1,492 infections. Alberta is averaging 10 deaths from COVID-19 a day.

Of the 21 deaths reported on Monday, three were in the Calgary zone, eight were in the Edmonton zone, five were in the North zone, two were in the Central zone, and three were in the South zone.

The Calgary zone leads the province for active cases with 4,930. The Edmonton zone has 4,903 while the Central zone has 4,379. The North and South zones have 4,211 and 2,224, respectively.

The Edmonton zone continues to have the most patients in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, with 320. That zone has led the province for the number of people in hospital since Aug. 18.

The Calgary zone has 279 in hospital while the Central zone has 207.

In a statement to CTV News, Alberta Health Services said the province has 374 ICU beds, with 298 of those occupied by patients – down three per cent from last week.

Provincially, total ICU capacity was at 80 per cent.

The Central zone is operating at 85 per cent of current ICU capacity levels, while the South zone is at 82 per cent.

The Edmonton zone is at 82 per cent of current ICU capacity and the Calgary zone is at 75 per cent. The North zone is at 73 per cent capacity.

On Friday, the province completed more than 14,500 tests giving the province a positivity rate of 11.28 per cent. Test positivity decline to around 9.17 per cent on Saturday and increased back to about 10.94 per cent on Sunday.

The seven-day average for test positivity is 10.74 per cent.