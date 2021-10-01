COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Oct. 1
Alberta Health is expected to report its latest COVID-19 data on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
The province enters the month of October with 20,255 active cases and 1,083 patients in hospital, including 263 in ICU.
On Thursday, Alberta reported 1,706 new cases and 20 more deaths, raising the death toll to 2,717.
In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Premier Jason Kenney also announced the Canadian Armed Forces, Red Cross and Newfoundland and Labrador would help Alberta’s strained health-care system.
The government also said all Alberta public service employees would have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test by next month.
Edmonton election ward profile: Dene
Peter Nygard consents to extradition to U.S., as he faces new sexual assault charges in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, court heard, on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
Watch the timelapse showing the spread of COVID-19 cases in Canada and the U.S.
Use this interactive tool to compare COVID-19 in all U.S. states and Canadian provinces over the entire period of the pandemic, to present day.
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Merck & Co. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use.
From the '60s Scoop to now: Canada still separating Indigenous children from families
Every year, thousands of Indigenous children are separated from their parents, their communities and their culture to be placed in Canada’s foster care system, a system that, in many ways, continues the cycle of colonial violence.
Single batch of Mirvala birth control pills recalled in Canada over placebo concerns
A single lot of Mirvala 28 birth control pills has been recalled in Canada because blister packs may contain green placebo pills in place of white active pills.
As Indigenous leaders push for papal apology, residential school survivors look for ways to heal
As residential school survivors seek to heal from trauma that has stretched across generations, some see no path forward without a formal apology from the Pope on Canadian soil.
Deaf Colorado man who couldn't hear police commands says he was tased, spent 4 months in jail
A deaf Colorado man has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that two local police officers slammed him to the ground and tasered him without recognizing his disability when they arrested him after stopping him for running a stop sign.
New bodycam footage reveals what Gabby Petito told police about an alleged domestic dispute with fiance Brian Laundrie
New details have emerged of a reported domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiance while traveling through Utah in August, as shown on additional bodycam footage from a responding officer.
Man in life-threatening condition after early morning hit-and-run near Macleod Trail
Emergency crews are on scene of an early morning hit-and-run in the city's southeast that left one man with severe, life-threatening injuries.
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
Sask. government wins court case challenging COVID-19 vaccination policy
The Saskatchewan government has won a court case challenging its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination policy slated to go into effect Friday.
2 pets unaccounted for after Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department Batallion Chief expects a Rosewood home to be a total loss after a fire Thursday afternoon.
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
These Regina runners show no signs of slowing down, proving age is just a number
Friday marks the International Day of Older Persons, and a Regina running duo has become a testament to the adage "age is just a number."
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
Helping clear the backlog: ER doctor sets up volunteer COVID-19 test site in New Brunswick
As cases continue to climb in New Brunswick, so do the wait times for those wanting to be tested for COVID-19.
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
COVID-19 in B.C.: 749 cases, 9 deaths in latest update
B.C. health officials announced 749 new cases of COVID-19 and nine related deaths on Thursday, as offices around the province closed to observe the first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
First Nations Health Authority grappling with complex issues in B.C. COVID-19 surge
British Columbia’s First Nations are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic, most acutely during a fourth wave that has seen infections surging as vaccinations stagnate below the provincial average.
Sister of Abbotsford, B.C., woman missing in Costa Rica makes plea for information
The sister of an Abbotsford, B.C., woman who has gone missing in Costa Rica is pleading for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.
'We have to talk about it no matter how uncomfortable it is': emotional ceremony in the Sault
A number of events across Sault Ste. Marie marked the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with some moving speeches.
Fire at former theatre building in Sudbury deemed suspicious
Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says firefighters are at the former Theatre Cambrian/St. Eugene building after a fire Friday morning.
Cyclist in critical condition after crash on Lasalle Boulevard: Sudbury police
A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury on Wednesday night, police said.
Manitobans mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Manitobans put on their orange shirts and joined a healing walk on Thursday to honour those affected by residential schools, day schools, and the Sixties Scoop.
-
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Friday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.
Ontario reports 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over two days, 20 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days and 20 more deaths linked to the disease.
-
Supreme Court upholds Ontario law that slashed Toronto council
Canada's top court has upheld an Ontario law that slashed the size of Toronto's city council nearly in half during the last municipal election.
-
Toronto police to charge Peter Nygard with sexual assault, forcible confinement
Toronto police say they will lay multiple historic sexual assault charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard in connection with alleged offences dating as far back as the 1980s.
New COVID-19 mask rules coming to many of Quebec's elementary schools
Starting Monday, there will be new rules for children in many of Quebec's elementary schools, as part of an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in that age group.
Quebec's overhaul of its strict French-language law under microscope at hearings
Quebec's proposed overhaul of its French-language charter is under the microscope at legislative hearings.
Infant, adult suffer life-threatening injuries in Elgin County collision
An infant and an adult are in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after an SUV and grain truck collided in Elgin County Thursday evening.
Do or die as Majors face game 5 at home to win title
The London Majors have one more game to capture their first title in nearly 50 years and they will get to try in front of a home crowd.
Search for unmarked graves planned at former Mount Elgin Residential School in Ontario
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
-
Guelph police say they laid 46 charges during unsanctioned gatherings over Homecoming weekend.
-
