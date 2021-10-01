COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Oct. 1

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

Merck & Co. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener