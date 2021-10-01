COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Oct. 1

EDMONTON -

Alberta Health is expected to report its latest COVID-19 data on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The province enters the month of October with 20,255 active cases and 1,083 patients in hospital, including 263 in ICU.

On Thursday, Alberta reported 1,706 new cases and 20 more deaths, raising the death toll to 2,717.

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Premier Jason Kenney also announced the Canadian Armed Forces, Red Cross and Newfoundland and Labrador would help Alberta’s strained health-care system.

The government also said all Alberta public service employees would have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test by next month.