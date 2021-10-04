COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Oct. 4

EDMONTON -

Alberta Health will report three days’ worth of COVID-19 numbers on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, the province reported 1,066 hospitalizations, including 263 ICU admissions, and 1,630 new COVID-19 cases. Active cases sit at 20,215.

Alberta added 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, increasing its pandemic death toll to 2,731.

Out of eligible Albertans, 83.8 have one vaccine dose and 74.5 are fully vaccinated.

Alberta is expected to report numbers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday online at 3:30 p.m.