COVID-19 in Alberta on Nov. 1: 80 per cent of eligible Albertans now fully vaccinated

EDMONTON -

New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta over the Halloween weekend will be reported late Monday afternoon.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, tweeted that Monday's data update is delayed from its usual 3:30 p.m. start.

Earlier Monday, the province announced 80 per cent of eligible Albertans aged 12 years and older have now had two doses of vaccine.

The eligibility age may soon be changing after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 last week.

Canada is expecting 2.9 million child-size doses of the new formulation if it is approved, enough for every child to get their first dose.

Adjusted for population size, active cases have been most frequent among children compared to other age groups during the fourth wave.

On Friday, the province reported more than 600 new cases and an active case count of 8,158, a continuation of a downward trend seen over October.

There were 765 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 180 patients in ICUs.

Ahead of Oct. 31, Alberta’s top doctor warned the public that despite falling COVID-19 data points, it was “not the year for Halloween parties.” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reminded Albertans of the public health orders limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people, and homeowners and Halloweeners to practice cautious trick-or-treating.

In Alberta, 3,093 people have died from COVID-19.

On Monday, the disease’s global death toll topped five million, according to Johns Hopkins University.