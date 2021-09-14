COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday: ICU records, vaccine card and Hinshaw on 4th wave

EDMONTON -

Alberta will update its COVID-19 data Tuesday afternoon as ICU cases continue to test the province's health-care system.

On Monday, Alberta Health said there were 803 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 198 in ICU – a pandemic record.

More than 90 per cent of ICU admissions are either unvaccinated or only have one dose.

The province added 4,740 new cases between Friday and Sunday, increasing active infections to 18,395.

Alberta also reported 18 deaths.

After the province reported numbers that show its worsening situation, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told doctors in Calgary restrictions were lifted too early.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said its printable card for proof of vaccination would become available on Thursday.

Alberta Health typically updates its COVID-19 data online at 3:30 p.m.