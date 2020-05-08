EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give this week's final COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta started this week with a "sombre milestone," surpassing 100 deaths connected to the coronavirus on Monday.

However that same day Hinshaw reported more recovered than active cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began — a trend that has carried throughout the week.

Alberta surpassed the 6,000-case mark Thursday, with 3,809 recovered and 2,094 active. The death toll is at 114.

This week Hinshaw also added more COVID-19 symptoms to the testing eligibility, including headache, vomiting and diarrhea.

On Wednesday, the chief medical officer of health spoke at length about the outbreaks at meat-processing plants in southern Alberta. She said health officials are monitoring outbreaks at three plants closely and making sure the rigorous anti-spread measures are being followed.

As the province continues its relaunch, Hinshaw is telling Albertans to "stay safe" as they seek recreation such as golf, and services like dentists or chiropractors.

